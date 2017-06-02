Half Taiwanese, Half White

Isabel Morris, an 18-year-old U.S./Australian dual citizen, describes her experiences growing up as the child of a Taiwanese mother and an Australian father.

My ethnicity often confuses people when they first meet me – they usually think I am Mexican or Italian, or even a white girl who dyes her hair black. When I visited China as a small child, I can remember all the local people scrambling to take pictures with my brothers and me because we were "yi ban yi ban," half Asian and half white.

My mother is originally from Taiwan, while my father is from Australia and is of English, Scottish, and Irish descent. Both of my parents immigrated to America at an early age, and thus I am the first person in my family to be born in the United States.

I grew up in San Francisco with strong connections to the people on both sides of my family. My childhood consisted of eating gyoza by the dozen, making Australian Vegemite toast and attending the occasional Chinese language summer program.



Morris as a toddler.

My mother was always vigilant that we take our shoes off before coming into the house. As a kindergartner, I can remember having a play date at a white friend's home and being horrified that their parents were actually wearing shoes in the house.

Because of San Francisco's immense ethnic and cultural diversity, it was not until I moved to Australia for high school that I began to feel that I stood out because of my mixed heritage. At my new, largely white school, I would often be the only student of color in the classroom.

Though people were never intentionally rude regarding my ethnicity, I did receive questions such as, "Is English, like, not your first language?" or, "What are you?" While I get that most people are just curious, it also stands to say that by highlighting my otherness these inquiries immediately made me feel uncomfortably "exotic" and out of place.



Morris during high school.

I moved to Taiwan two months ago to continue my Mandarin studies and reconnect with my family here. In Taiwan, it's the opposite of Australia – I feel half white instead of half Asian.

When I first arrived, my own Taiwanese relatives were incredibly surprised to see that I, in all of my whiteness, could actually use chopsticks. Yet when my equally American-born, fully ethnically Chinese cousin used them to eat her food, there was no oohing and ahhing at all.

Though our mothers are sisters – both Taiwanese and both the ones who dutifully taught us to use chopsticks – my halfness seems to make people assume that I am less in touch with our shared Chinese heritage.

Being "hapa," (the Hawaiian word for "half" or "mixed") it is hard for me to find complete belonging with both white and Chinese-American ethnic communities. Because my multi-ethnic upbringing exposed me to a different range of issues related to my race – neither the whole Chinese-American experience, nor that of white people – I feel that my voice in either one of these communities could be perceived as illegitimate. My opinions about community identity would be discounted because if I am only half, can I ever understand Chinese-American people's lives in full?

However, while I do not feel I completely fit into any one ethnic group, my background ties me to many. There are times when I feel more Chinese than white, or more white than Chinese; there are places where I feel Australian, places where I feel American. This experience – not quite fitting within any one category yet being partially subject to the stereotyping which accompanies them all – has made me realize the importance of identity groups and of integration between them.



Morris with her parents and two brothers, who are 13 and 16 respectively.

I think that groups formed on the basis of shared ethnic and cultural background have been historically important and continue to have positive implications today insofar as these identity groups strengthen minorities' political power, support diverse viewpoints, and celebrate cultural practices and traditions which might otherwise be lost. Most importantly, distinct identity groups allow for incredible innovation through inter-group collaboration. The more vibrant and diverse these groups, the higher the innovative potential.

During World War II, for example, the United States Army recruited bilingual Navajo "code talkers" to code military messages using the Navajo language, which had unique syntax incredibly hard for enemies to decode. To this day, the Navajo code is the sole spoken military code left undeciphered. Without these two groups – the military and the Navajo – working together to combine their culturally separate ways of thinking, many large military advancements the United States made by using the Navajo code would not have been possible.

I am particularly attuned to the value of this synergism because the culture of my family is the literal product of racial and ethnic integration. My culturally-mixed upbringing has given me the facility to see similarity in opposition. Being half has given me a keenness to explore difference and collaborate with other people.