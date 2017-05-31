BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

NKOREA-REPUBLIC OF KIM-THE NUCLEAR OPTION — Early one winter morning, Kim Jong Un beamed as he watched North Korea's first simulated nuclear attack on an American military base. The scene shows how the North's seemingly crazy, suicidal nuclear program is neither crazy nor suicidal. Rather, it is a very deliberate strategy to ensure the survival of its ruling regime. By Eric Talmadge. SENT: 1,910 words, photos, video, graphic. An abridged version of 950 words has also been sent. With MISSILE INTERCEPTION — A U.S. missile interceptor destroys a mock warhead over the Pacific — a key to protecting the U.S. from a North Korean attack. SENT: 850 words, photos, graphic.

SKOREA-POLITICS-DAUGHTER'S RETURN — She is probably the most loathed 20-year-old in South Korea. Some of the reasons fueling the anger against the daughter of the woman at the center of a political scandal that brought down a president. By Kim Tong-Hyung. SKOREA-CORRUPTION SCANDAL — Daughter of central figure in corruption scandal returns home.

PHILIPPINES-MUSLIM MILITANTS — Officials say the death toll in troops' operation to flush out militants linked to the Islamic State group who have laid siege to a southern Philippine city has risen to 129, with 89 extremists among the dead. Military spokesman Restituto Padilla said 960 civilians have been rescued, and an estimated 1,000 residents remain trapped in Marawi. Sent 130 words, photos; developing.

CHINA-IVANKA TRUMP-MISSING INVESTIGATORS — The arrest and disappearance of three labor activists investigating a Chinese company that produces Ivanka Trump-branded shoes in China prompts a call for her brand to cease working with the supplier and raises questions about whether the first family's commercial interests would muddy U.S. leadership on human rights. By Erika Kinetz. SENT: 1,050 words, photos. With CHINA-TRUMP TRADEMARKS — U.S. senators want information from the president about a raft of trademarks China approved for Trump brands this year.

AUSTRALIA-CORAL VS COAL — As many Australians grapple with how to save their Great Barrier Reef from global warming, others are preoccupied with building one of the world's biggest coal mines nearby. Coal mining and environmental tourism are both cash cows for Queensland, a resource-rich northeast playground that promotes itself as Australia's "Sunshine State." By Rod McGuirk. Sent 1,200 words, photo.

AUSTRALIA-IRAQ-CAR BOMB — The death of an Australian girl in a Baghdad bombing underscored why Australia was fighting Islamic State militants in the Middle East, the Australian foreign minister said. By Rod McGuirk. Sent 400 words.

VIETNAM-DEATH SENTENCES — Six men have been sentenced to death in Vietnam for drug crimes. Sent 120 words.

NEPAL-EVEREST BODIES RECOVERED A high-risk expedition to retrieve bodies from Mount Everest has led some to question if the risk is acceptable. By Binaj Gurubacharya. Sent 720 words, photos.

SRI LANKA-MUDSLIDES — The death toll from mudslides and floods in Sri Lanka has climbed past 200, with 96 others missing, the government said. By Krishan Francis. Sent 240 words ,photos.

INTERNATIONAL:

TRUMP-CELLPHONE DIPLOMACY — President Donald Trump has been handing out his cellphone number to world leaders and urging them to call him directly, an unusual invitation that breaks diplomatic protocol and is raising concerns about security and secrecy. By Vivian Salama. SENT: 1,010 words, photo.

UNITED NATIONS-CLIMATE CHANGE — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres makes an impassioned appeal for the world to intensify action to combat climate change and implement the Paris Agreement to limit carbon emissions as the U.S. considers withdrawing. SENT: 700 words.

BRITAIN-MODEST FASHION — From DKNY to Nike and Dolce&Gabbana, big brands are waking up to the growing demand for "modest fashion," designs largely meant for Muslim women who have long felt their needs ignored. UPCOMING: 950 words, photos.

FINANCIAL:

JAPAN-TOSHIBA'S TRIBULATIONS — Japanese technology giant Toshiba Corp.'s last-gasp strategy for staying afloat — selling its prized computer chip operations — may buy the company time but is no cure-all. The energy and electronics colossus will be bereft of its most profitable and promising businesses and still entangled with the nuclear units that brought about its downfall. By Yuri Kageyama. Sent 1,400 words, photos.

CHINA-MANUFACTURING — Growth in China's factory activity was steady last month while the services industry rebounded, according to data that signal the recovery in the world's No. 2 economy is holding up. Sent 200 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stocks were mixed as worries lingered over political uncertainty in Washington while China was boosted by manufacturing data. By Yuri Kageyama. Sent 400 words, photos.

