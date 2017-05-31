Top Trump aide exits as wider White House overhaul expected

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top communications aide to President Donald Trump has resigned, in what many inside and outside the White House see as the first shoe to drop before a wider overhaul.

Fresh off Trump's first official trip abroad, his administration is looking for ways to respond more aggressively to allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 election and revelations of possible ties between Trump's campaign and Moscow.

White House communications director Michael Dubke announced his resignation Tuesday, saying it had been an honor to serve Trump.

However, Trump has privately and publicly pinned much of the blame for his administration's woes on the communications effort.