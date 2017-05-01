Educator Jerry Martinson dies on eve of receiving Taiwan passport

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – American Jesuit missionary, educator and award-winning television personality Jerry Martinson (丁松筠) died at 74, just before receiving a Taiwanese passport, reports said Wednesday.

The vice president of Kuangchi Program Service (光啟社) and spokesman for Giraffe English language school (長頸鹿美語) died of an undisclosed illness during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday.

The National Immigration Agency (移民署) was to have awarded him a Taiwanese passport at a ceremony Thursday, reports said.

San Diego, California-born Martinson, whose full name and title were Father George Gerald Martinson but who was better known as “Uncle Jerry,” first arrived in Taiwan in 1967 and studied Mandarin Chinese in Hsinchu County.

He presented English-teaching TV shows, shot documentary dramas about famous Jesuits in Chinese history, and became a familiar face with his commercials for his education endeavors. His documentary “Beyond the Killing Fields” (殺戮戰場的邊緣) about refugees in Northern Thailand won the best documentary Golden Horse Award in 1986 and the best short-film award at the Asia Pacific Film Festival the following year.

One of his younger brothers, Barry Martinson, also serves as a Jesuit missionary in Taiwan.