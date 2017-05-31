  1. Home
  2. World

Daughter of Park friend back in SKorea to face investigation

By  Associated Press
2017/05/31 14:45

FILE - In this May 23, 2017 file photo, former South Korean President Park Geun-hye, front left, sits as her longtime friend Choi Soon-

FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2014 file photo, South Korea's Chung Yoo-ra, the daughter of Choi Soon-sil, the confidante of former President

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean woman extradited from Denmark has arrived in Seoul to face questions about the massive corruption scandal centered on her mother and the country's ousted president.

Chung Yoo-ra arrived at the Incheon International Airport on Wednesday and was expected to head straight to a prosecution office.

Prosecutors may question her over allegations of bribery between former South Korean President Park Geun-hye and corporate giant Samsung. Accusations made in multiple court cases allege Chung's equestrian career was supported with the illicit money.

Prosecutors have also alleged a prestigious Seoul university admitted Chung despite her questionable qualifications and gave her favorable academic treatment because of her mother's presidential ties.