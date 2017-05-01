Taiwan wants British soccer star Tim Chow to play at Asia Cup

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan wants Ross County central midfielder Tim Chow (周定洋) to play at Asia Cup matches later this year, but it is not clear yet whether he will receive his Taiwanese passport on time, reports said Wednesday.

Lawmakers invited the 23-year-old soccer player from Wigan near Manchester to a news conference in Taipei, where they pointed out that the country has no framework to help descendants of Taiwanese people return to the island and play for national sports teams.

Chow’s grandfather moved from Shanghai in China to Taiwan in the 1940s and later emigrated to Great Britain.

The island wanted to recruit foreign players of Taiwanese origin to play in the national team, but because of the absence of relevant legislation, that was difficult, especially for a third-generation immigrant, giving China a chance to move first, said Democratic Progressive Party legislator Huang Kuo-shu (黃國書).

The Sports Administration (體育署) at the Ministry of Education said it would consult with other departments and have a preliminary proposal ready within a week. The Ministry of Interior said that if Chow’s application was successful, he could obtain a Taiwanese passport from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by October, but it would depend on the regulations of sports competitions whether he would be allowed to join the Taiwanese team in time for Asia Cup matches by the end of the year.

Chow joined Scottish Premiership team Ross County last year, where he was described as “a box-to-box midfielder with great athleticism” who “has got great energy.”

He is not the first Overseas Taiwanese player to attract interest, since Xavier Chen (陳昌原), who was born in Belgium and plays for that country’s KV Mechelen, joined Taiwan’s national team in 2011