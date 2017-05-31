Photo of the day: Watermelon 'sashimi'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A man posted an image of watermelon slices neatly arranged on a plate to resemble tuna sashimi on the Facebook group Breaking News Commune (爆料公社) as a joke for his wife who is a fan of real Japanese sashimi.

After posting an image of finely sliced watermelon cubes which remarkably resemble raw fish, the man, Li Ta-chin (李大金), wrote the following comment on Wednesday:

"My wife always wanted to eat this, and I didn't want to let her down, so I bought this from the market immediately and cut it myself and presented it on a plate. The marbling on the meat isn't even, but I did my best; she'll be really touched when she comes back and sees this."

In response one netizen wrote, "Mr. would you like to make a suicide statement first?"

Another joked that brown sugar water could be used for the soy sauce and green tea matcha powder could be used for the wasabi.

Many comments resembled this one: "After the wife sees this, she will dig the husband's grave."

Similarly, someone else added, "Don't forget to hide the watermelon knife first."

Others commented on the reaction to the taste if she fell for the ruse:

"This meat is really fresh, tender, and juicy!"

"This fish is really mature (ripe)."

"I wonder what this would taste like dipped in wasabi?"