BC-BBA--AL Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/05/31 13:49
American League

At A Glance

By The Associated Press

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 30 19 .612
Boston 28 23 .549 3
Baltimore 26 24 .520
Tampa Bay 28 27 .509 5
Toronto 25 27 .481
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 26 22 .542
Cleveland 27 23 .540
Chicago 24 27 .471
Detroit 24 28 .462 4
Kansas City 22 29 .431
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 37 16 .698
Los Angeles 27 28 .491 11
Texas 26 27 .491 11
Seattle 24 29 .453 13
Oakland 22 29 .431 14

___

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 9, Oakland 4

N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 3

Toronto 6, Cincinnati 4

Seattle 10, Colorado 4

Texas 9, Tampa Bay 5

Boston 13, Chicago White Sox 7

Houston 7, Minnesota 2

Kansas City 1, Detroit 0

L.A. Angels 9, Atlanta 3

Wednesday's Games

Cincinnati (Adleman 3-2) at Toronto (Bolsinger 0-2)

Houston (Paulino 0-0) at Minnesota (Santiago 4-4)

Oakland (Manaea 3-3) at Cleveland (Clevinger 2-1)

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-4) at Baltimore (Gausman 2-4)

Tampa Bay (Archer 4-3) at Texas (Bibens-Dirkx 0-0)

Boston (Pomeranz 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Pelfrey 2-4)

Detroit (Boyd 2-5) at Kansas City (Kennedy 0-4)

Atlanta (Garcia 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Chavez 4-6)

Colorado (Senzatela 7-1) at Seattle (Paxton 3-0)