By  Associated Press
2017/05/31 13:54
BC-BBA--Top Ten,0189 BASEBALL'S TOP TEN

AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Dickerson TB 51 208 39 72 .346
Segura Sea 41 177 29 61 .345
Bogaerts Bos 47 183 31 62 .339
Trout LAA 47 163 36 55 .337
AGarcia ChW 49 186 27 61 .328
Judge NYY 47 167 39 54 .323
SCastro NYY 49 199 34 64 .322
Altuve Hou 52 200 34 64 .320
Correa Hou 47 181 33 56 .309
Brantley Cle 43 166 22 51 .307
Home Runs

Judge, New York, 17; Gallo, Texas, 16; KDavis, Oakland, 16; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; Alonso, Oakland, 14; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 14; Moustakas, Kansas City, 13; 4 tied at 12.

Runs Batted In

Cruz, Seattle, 42; Sano, Minnesota, 39; Pujols, Los Angeles, 38; AGarcia, Chicago, 37; Judge, New York, 37; Trout, Los Angeles, 36; Mazara, Texas, 35; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 35; Cano, Seattle, 34; Smoak, Toronto, 34.

Pitching

Keuchel, Houston, 8-0; ESantana, Minnesota, 7-2; McCullers, Houston, 6-1; Stroman, Toronto, 6-2; Sale, Boston, 6-2; Pineda, New York, 6-2; Bundy, Baltimore, 6-3; JVargas, Kansas City, 6-3; Givens, Baltimore, 5-0; Andriese, Tampa Bay, 5-1.