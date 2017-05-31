Heavy downpours expected around Taiwan for next 5 days

Taipei, May 31 -- Due to a southwesterly airstream and a lingering weather front, heavy downpours are forecast across Taiwan over the next five days, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said on Wednesday, advising the public to take precautions.



With the southwesterly airstream strengthening on Wednesday, the CWB said it would be largely cloudy across most of Taiwan for the rest of the day, adding that some central and southern areas would receive occasional showers or thunderstorms.



On Friday and Saturday there will be showers and thunderstorms around the country caused by the southwesterly airstream and frontal system. In some areas the rainfall will be designated extremely heavy or higher, the CWB forecast.



Due to the air front, the wet weather will continue until next Monday, with showers and thunderstorms around the island, while some areas will be hit by heavy rain or extremely heavy rain, the CWB said.



Meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) forecast unstable weather for Wednesday with brief showers or thunderstorms in some areas. As for drier areas, it will be hot and humid, with the temperature reaching a high of 33 degrees Celsius in western areas of the island, he said.



There will be heavy rainfall in central and southern areas on Thursday, when the north of the island will experience hot weather with a high of 35 degrees, Wu said, citing data from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF).



On Friday and Saturday, as the front moves gradually southwards and a southwesterly air current reaches Taiwan, the weather will be more erratic, including thunderstorms, gale force winds and sudden heavy downpours, according to ECMWF data, Wu said.

