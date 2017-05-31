BC-NKorea-Republic Of Kim,Advisory

Five years ago, Kim Jong Un assumed power over North Korea, a country whose mere existence seems to defy all logic. Also five years ago, The Associated Press opened the Western media's first bureau in Pyongyang — a sign of change in a society that, contrary to popular assumptions, is rapidly evolving.

Today, Kim — whom U.S. President Donald Trump has called a "tough cookie" — is firmly in control. His country is as isolated and repressive as ever, maybe even more so. Global sanctions have gotten ever tighter, the result of his single-minded pursuit of a nuclear game-changer against the United States. But Kim has allowed markets and entrepreneurialism to mushroom, and the economy of his Korea appears to be growing.

In a series called "Republic of Kim," the AP is going to explore what North Korea is like under the regime of its young new leader, the third in the ruling dynasty of Kims. With stories, photos, video and interactives, the AP will take a deep dive into what remains one of the darkest and most enigmatic corners of the world.

The first story in the package launches today and is ready for immediate use. A digest line is below:

NKOREA-REPUBLIC OF KIM-THE NUCLEAR OPTION

Early one winter morning, leader Kim Jong Un beamed with delight as he watched an unprecedented event: North Korea's first simulated nuclear attack on an American military base. This scene from March 6, described in government propaganda, shows how the North's seemingly crazy, suicidal nuclear program is neither crazy nor suicidal. Rather, it is a very deliberate strategy to ensure the survival of its ruling regime. 1,800 words, by Eric Talmadge. With photos, video, graphic and abridged version.

Questions can be directed to Mary Rajkumar, International Enterprise Editor, at mrajkumar@ap.org or (347) 522-1848.