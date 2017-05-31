NGO petitions to free Taiwan activist from Chinese jail

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--- NGO in Taiwan started a petition on Monday to free Lee Ming-cheh (李明哲), a long-time human rights activist who has been detained in China for more than two months, after he was formally arrested on a charge of “subverting state power” by the Chinese government.

The petition initiated by the Taiwan Association for Human Rights (TAHR), an independent non-governmental organization who has been working to rescue Lee, has been signed by over 30 other organizations and almost 1,000 individuals.

TAHR released the petition along with a statement regarding to Lee’s charge on Sunday, asking Chinese government to follow the cross-strait agreements.

The organization demanded China officially “inform” Lee’s family and the Ministry of Justice in Taiwan of his arrest and assure his basic rights. However, Lee’s family has not yet received any information from Chinese officials.

Lee is the first Taiwanese to be arrested on charges of subversion by the Chinese government. According to TAHR, only advocates and lawyers in China had been accused of subverting state power in the past. Lee’s arrest marks the growing tension between the two governments and many worry that it will not be the last case.

Until the announcement of the arrest, Lee had been detained for more than 60 days since he went missing in Guangdong in late March. His detention is considered to be punishment for his human rights advocacy in China.

Lee’s wife, Lee Ching-yu (李淨瑜), a human rights worker and historian focusing on the research of the White Terror era, has been seeking help internationally. Described as an “atypical” victim by mainstream media, she refused to accept unofficial contact with Chinese authorities arranged by a fixer.

Instead, she attended the House Committee hearing in Washington D.C., pleading for the U.S. government’s involvement in protecting the human rights of Taiwanese people. It’s an international rescue mission, she said.

Lee’s case has been deemed as a warning to foreign NGO workers in China and TAHR believes that the Chinese government’s violation and interference with human rights campaigns is increasing.

“It concerns human rights organizations around the globe,” stated the Taiwan-based non-governmental organization.