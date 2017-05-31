65% of workers in Taiwan have given up on career goals

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A newly released study by the Ministry of Labor (MOL) showed that 65 percent of office workers in Taiwan no longer have career goals or direction.

According to study, titled "2017 survey of office workers' goals," conducted by the MOL's TaiwanJobs (台灣就業通) recruitment platform, 64.95 percent of the respondents have not set their own career goals, and only 35.05 percent plan on continuing to pursue their career goals. Among those who have set their own career goals, promotion, acquiring new skills or expertise and job stability were the the most common objectives listed.

A majority of 55.9 percent said the gap between their objectives and reality was too great to stick to a career plan, while others listed not having enough time as another hindrance to pursuing career goals.

TaiwanJobs suggested the public can make better use of government training resources and acquire new skills based on the needs of the market to create a more viable career path for themselves.

In order to aid in the self improvement of office workers, the MOL's "industrial Talent Investment Program" has provided three year training programs which include a NT$70,000 (US$2,324) training course subsidy since 2004. Currently, there are more than 500 courses open for enrollment.

The survey was carried out from Feb. 6 - 28 and collected 1,067 valid questionnaires via telephone with a confidence level of 95 percent and a margin of error of plus or minus 2.97 percentage points.