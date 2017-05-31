BC-BKL--WNBA Standings

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/05/31 10:37
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 3 1 .750
Washington 3 2 .600 ½
New York 2 3 .400
Indiana 2 4 .333 2
Connecticut 1 4 .200
Chicago 1 5 .167 3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 6 0 1.000
Seattle 4 1 .800
Dallas 3 2 .600
Los Angeles 3 2 .600
Phoenix 3 2 .600
San Antonio 0 5 .000

___

Tuesday's Games

Los Angeles 90, New York 75

Dallas 89, Indiana 62

Wednesday's Games

San Antonio at Atlanta

Connecticut at Washington