Taiwan Headline News

Top headlines across Taiwan on May 31, 2017

By  Central News Agency
2017/05/31 10:10

Headlines across Taiwan on May 31, 2017

Taipei, May 31 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan Chinese language dailies on Wednesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Moon orders probe on U.S. missile launchers
@China Times: University president accuses central government of turning a blind eye to problematic Suhua Highway
@Liberty Times: Suhua Highway reopens with limits
@Apple Daily: Kind boss hires 82-year-old woman who needs to take care of sick son
@Economic Daily News: Taiwan stocks bullish in June on back of shareholders' meetings
@Commercial Times: NT$1.27 trillion in stock yields likely to be injected into local bourse
 
