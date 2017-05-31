NBC about 'This is Us' change: Never mind

NEW YORK (AP) — NBC now says "never mind" to its bold scheduling move of shifting the hit drama "This is Us" to Thursdays next season.

NBC announced that the heartwarming drama would stay on Tuesday nights in the fall. A network executive says there was concern that with NBC airing Thursday night football games in the late fall, there would be too many interruptions for the serialized show, perhaps annoying viewers.

The switch then required NBC to move the comedies "Superstore" and "Great News" to Thursdays, as well as the drama "Chicago Fire."

The retooled "Will & Grace" will start at 9 p.m. Thursdays, instead of an hour earlier.