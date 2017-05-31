___

It's primetime at Amazon.com ... shares hit $1,000

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon, the internet goliath that revolutionized the way much of the world buys books, toilet paper and TVs, hit a new milestone Tuesday. Its stock surpassed the $1,000 mark for the first time. That price puts Amazon's market value at $478 billion, double that of Wal-Mart.

___

BA debacle puts spotlight on airlines' old IT systems, cuts

LONDON (AP) — The catastrophic IT failure at British Airways that ruined travel plans for 75,000 people has raised questions about some older airlines' focus on costs to the detriment of investment in new computer systems. As British Airways resumed full service Tuesday, shares in its parent company, International Airlines Group, dropped 3 percent as investors appeared to worry that the company's quality of service may have been undermined by recent efforts to save money.

___

Men probing Ivanka Trump brands in China arrested, missing

SHANGHAI (AP) — An advocacy group says a man investigating allegations of worker abuse at a Chinese company that makes Ivanka Trump-brand shoes has been arrested and two others are missing. China Labor Watch's founder says it's the first time colleagues have ever faced such consequences.

___

Uber fires autonomous car researcher involved in lawsuit

DETROIT (AP) — Uber has followed through on threats to fire a star autonomous-car researcher whose hiring touched off a bitter legal fight with Waymo, the former self-driving car arm of Google. Waymo has alleged that Anthony Levandowski downloaded 14,000 documents containing its trade secrets before he left the company to found a startup that was purchased by Uber.

___

US consumer spending, incomes grew solidly in April

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans increased their spending in April at the fastest pace in four months, bolstered by a solid gain in incomes. The strong performance for spending and income growth underscored the view that the economy is poised to rebound after a lackluster start to the year.

___

Trump, EPA chief meet ahead of decision on climate change

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is meeting with the head of the Environmental Protection Agency ahead of a decision on whether the United States will withdraw from a landmark climate deal. White House press secretary Sean Spicer says the president met with EPA administrator Scott Pruitt on Tuesday as he mulls a decision on the climate agreement. Spicer says Trump ultimately "wants a fair deal for the American people."

___

Wal-Mart works to close gap between itself and Amazon

HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — Wal-Mart's acquisition of Jet.com is accelerating its progress in e-commerce as it works to narrow the gap between itself and the online leader. Wal-Mart is betting its online future on essentials like produce and groceries and has adjusted its shipping strategy. But Amazon keeps innovating too.

___

Fed fines Deutsche Bank $41M over money laundering controls

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve has fined Germany's largest bank $41 million for failure to maintain controls against money laundering in its U.S. operations. The U.S. regulators announced the penalty against Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, citing "unsafe and unsound practices." The action follows $629 million in penalties levied against Deutsche Bank in January by New York state and British regulators for lapses in controls that allowed wealthy Russians to allegedly launder about $10 billion in illicit funds.

___

CBS Entertainment shake-up as Glenn Geller steps down

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS on Tuesday announced a new leadership team for its entertainment division. It is promoting veteran CBS executive Kelly Kahl to president and bringing Thom Sherman from the CW network as senior executive vice president of programming. Kahl, who joined CBS in 1996, assumes leadership of the entertainment division, reporting directly to Leslie Moonves, chairman and CEO of the CBS Corp.

___

USAA says it will reinstate ads on 'Hannity'

NEW YORK (AP) — The USAA financial services firm is reinstating its advertising on Sean Hannity's Fox News Channel program after receiving heavy criticism for its initial decision from many of the military members and veterans that it serves. The San Antonio, Texas-based company said Tuesday it will also start advertising again on other programs where it had suspended ads, including "Hardball" and "The Rachel Maddow Show" on MSNBC, and Jake Tapper's "The Lead" on CNN.

___

The Standard & Poor's 500 index lost 2.91 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,412.91. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 50.81 points, or 0.2 percent, to 21,029.47. The Nasdaq composite dipped 7 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,203.19.

Benchmark U.S. crude lost 14 cents to $49.66 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 45 cents to $51.84 a barrel in London. Wholesale gasoline remained at $1.64 a gallon. Heating oil dipped 1 cent to $1.55 a gallon. Natural gas tumbled 17 cents, or 5 percent, to $3.15 per 1,000 cubic feet.

