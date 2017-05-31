Morgan Brian out for European trip with knee injury

CHICAGO (AP) — Midfielder Morgan Brian won't travel with the U.S. women's national team on an upcoming European trip because she's still returning to form after a knee injury in March.

Brian also experienced tightness in her hamstring last weekend during a game with the Houston Dash of the National Women's Soccer League.

She won't be replaced on the roster for the U.S. team's match against Sweden in Gothenburg on June 8 or a match against Norway in Sandefjord on June 11.

Brian sustained a right knee injury against France during the SheBelieves Cup in March. She missed a pair of U.S exhibition games against Russia last month.