Domitilla catacombs unveiled after years of renovation

ROME (AP) — The catacombs of Domitilla, close to the Appian Way, have been restored using laser and scanning technology to revive the fading tale of life and death in Rome's early Christian community

After decades of delays, two separate areas of the vast labyrinth of catacombs were unveiled Tuesday. They were restored by German and Austrian archaeological institutes, sponsored by the Pontifical Commission of Sacred Archaeology.

The Domitilla catacombs, named after a member of the Roman family that had commissioned the burial grounds, are the largest in Rome, stretching over 12 kilometers (7.4 miles) and descending four levels with more than 26,000 tombs, dating from the second to fifth centuries.

The renovated areas include frescoes from both pagan mythology and Christian faith, showing how intertwined the two were in the early Church.