UN refugee agency cites 5 for fraud, threats at Kenya camp

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. refugee agency says it has turned to Kenyan police for possible criminal prosecution of three staffers for allegedly carrying out threats, intimidation and fraud against refugees and other personnel at a camp in northwest Kenya.

U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees spokesman Babar Baloch says the move follows an internal investigation launched after allegations of wrongdoing involving those three and two more staffers at the Kakuma refugee camp emerged between April 2016 and January 2017.

Baloch says staff members allegedly sought payments of $500 to $2,500 from refugees for various services that should be free, threatened other workers and intimidated the camp's occupants.

As the allegations emerged, UNHCR said Tuesday it suspended normal resettlements from Kakuma, a 25-year-old camp now housing 172,000 refugees, mostly from South Sudan.