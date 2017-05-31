Judge: Deportation involving Hawaii businessman is inhumane

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A judge on the nation's largest federal appeals court is criticizing the Trump administration's decision to deport a businessman who entered the U.S. illegally in 1989.

In an unusually impassioned ruling, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Stephen Reinhardt said Tuesday the March order in Hawaii to immediately deport Magana Ortiz was inhumane and contrary to the values of the country and its legal system.

Reinhardt said the court lacked authority to block the deportation.

Reinhardt said Ortiz was a successful businessman who paid his taxes and had raised three children who were U.S. citizens.

An email to a U.S. Department of Justice spokeswoman was not immediately returned.