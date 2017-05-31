  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2017/05/31 03:19

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Tue:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Jun 254.40 256.60 254.40 256.10 unch
Jul 256.90 257.20 253.90 256.40 Down .20
Aug 256.65 257.30 256.45 257.10 Down .20
Sep 257.85 258.40 255.40 257.80 Down .15
Oct 257.60 258.60 257.60 258.45 Down .15
Nov 257.60 259.30 256.85 259.00 Down .15
Dec 258.70 259.90 257.00 259.40 Down .10
Jan 258.00 259.90 257.75 259.90 Down .15
Feb 260.30 Down .15
Mar 259.50 260.85 258.55 260.55 Down .15
Apr 261.10 Down .15
May 260.45 261.30 260.45 261.30 Down .15
Jun 261.75 Down .15
Jul 262.05 Down .15
Aug 262.45 Down .15
Sep 262.65 Down .15
Oct 262.90 Down .15
Nov 263.00 Down .15
Dec 263.00 Down .15
Jan 263.15 Down .15
Feb 263.25 Down .15
Mar 263.35 Down .15
Apr 263.40 Down .15
May 263.45 Down .15
Jul 263.50 Down .15
Sep 263.55 Down .15
Dec 263.65 Down .15
Mar 263.75 Down .15
May 263.80 Down .15
Jul 263.85 Down .15
Sep 263.90 Down .15
Dec 263.95 Down .15
Mar 264.00 Down .15
May 264.05 Down .15
Jul 264.10 Down .15
Sep 264.15 Down .15
Dec 264.20 Down .15
Mar 264.25 Down .15
May 264.30 unch