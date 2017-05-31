New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Tue:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Jun
|254.40
|256.60
|254.40
|256.10
|unch
|Jul
|256.90
|257.20
|253.90
|256.40
|Down .20
|Aug
|256.65
|257.30
|256.45
|257.10
|Down .20
|Sep
|257.85
|258.40
|255.40
|257.80
|Down .15
|Oct
|257.60
|258.60
|257.60
|258.45
|Down .15
|Nov
|257.60
|259.30
|256.85
|259.00
|Down .15
|Dec
|258.70
|259.90
|257.00
|259.40
|Down .10
|Jan
|258.00
|259.90
|257.75
|259.90
|Down .15
|Feb
|260.30
|Down .15
|Mar
|259.50
|260.85
|258.55
|260.55
|Down .15
|Apr
|261.10
|Down .15
|May
|260.45
|261.30
|260.45
|261.30
|Down .15
|Jun
|261.75
|Down .15
|Jul
|262.05
|Down .15
|Aug
|262.45
|Down .15
|Sep
|262.65
|Down .15
|Oct
|262.90
|Down .15
|Nov
|263.00
|Down .15
|Dec
|263.00
|Down .15
|Jan
|263.15
|Down .15
|Feb
|263.25
|Down .15
|Mar
|263.35
|Down .15
|Apr
|263.40
|Down .15
|May
|263.45
|Down .15
|Jul
|263.50
|Down .15
|Sep
|263.55
|Down .15
|Dec
|263.65
|Down .15
|Mar
|263.75
|Down .15
|May
|263.80
|Down .15
|Jul
|263.85
|Down .15
|Sep
|263.90
|Down .15
|Dec
|263.95
|Down .15
|Mar
|264.00
|Down .15
|May
|264.05
|Down .15
|Jul
|264.10
|Down .15
|Sep
|264.15
|Down .15
|Dec
|264.20
|Down .15
|Mar
|264.25
|Down .15
|May
|264.30
|unch