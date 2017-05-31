New York (AP) — Sugar futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Tuesday:
(112,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|SUGAR-WORLD 11
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Jun
|15.20
|15.20
|14.73
|15.02
|Down .03
|Sep
|15.54
|15.54
|15.05
|15.28
|Down .09
|Feb
|16.22
|16.22
|15.68
|15.87
|Down .12
|Apr
|16.15
|16.15
|15.62
|15.80
|Down .12
|Jun
|16.11
|16.11
|15.64
|15.79
|Down .12
|Sep
|16.29
|16.29
|15.80
|15.95
|Down .13
|Feb
|16.43
|16.55
|16.18
|16.32
|Down .11
|Apr
|16.38
|16.38
|16.18
|16.30
|Down .10
|Jun
|16.30
|16.32
|16.17
|16.23
|Down .09
|Sep
|16.33
|16.42
|16.25
|16.31
|Down .05
|Feb
|16.57
|16.57
|16.45
|16.49
|Down .02