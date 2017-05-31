  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2017/05/31 03:20

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Tuesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 130.65 132.75 130.50 132.10 Up .90
Sep 132.90 135.00 132.90 134.40 Up .85
Dec 136.45 138.50 136.35 137.95 Up .90
Mar 140.10 141.85 139.75 141.35 Up .90
May 142.25 144.05 141.95 143.60 Up .95
Jul 144.55 145.85 144.55 145.80 Up 1.00
Sep 146.50 147.80 146.50 147.80 Up 1.05
Dec 150.00 150.20 149.60 150.20 Up 1.00
Mar 152.50 152.60 151.95 152.60 Up 1.00
May 153.50 153.65 152.95 153.65 Up 1.00
Jul 154.55 154.65 153.90 154.65 Up .95
Sep 155.15 155.30 154.45 155.30 Up .90
Dec 156.35 156.45 155.55 156.45 Up .80
Mar 158.00 158.00 157.65 158.00 Up .85