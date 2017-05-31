New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Tuesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|130.65
|132.75
|130.50
|132.10
|Up
|.90
|Sep
|132.90
|135.00
|132.90
|134.40
|Up
|.85
|Dec
|136.45
|138.50
|136.35
|137.95
|Up
|.90
|Mar
|140.10
|141.85
|139.75
|141.35
|Up
|.90
|May
|142.25
|144.05
|141.95
|143.60
|Up
|.95
|Jul
|144.55
|145.85
|144.55
|145.80
|Up
|1.00
|Sep
|146.50
|147.80
|146.50
|147.80
|Up
|1.05
|Dec
|150.00
|150.20
|149.60
|150.20
|Up
|1.00
|Mar
|152.50
|152.60
|151.95
|152.60
|Up
|1.00
|May
|153.50
|153.65
|152.95
|153.65
|Up
|1.00
|Jul
|154.55
|154.65
|153.90
|154.65
|Up
|.95
|Sep
|155.15
|155.30
|154.45
|155.30
|Up
|.90
|Dec
|156.35
|156.45
|155.55
|156.45
|Up
|.80
|Mar
|158.00
|158.00
|157.65
|158.00
|Up
|.85