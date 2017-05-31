Ainslie gets badly needed win in America's Cup qualifiers

Britain's Ben Ainslie sailed to a badly needed victory after four straight losses, and Emirates Team New Zealand benefited from another penalty against Sweden's Artemis Racing a day after their thrilling showdown in the America's Cup qualifiers was marred by an umpiring error.

Two-time defending champion Oracle Team USA had a minor issue with its wing sail and still cruised to an easy win Tuesday against France on the opening day of the second round robin.

Ainslie, the most decorated sailor in Olympic history, steered Land Rover BAR to a wire-to-wire victory against Artemis, which has lost three straight races.

In Tuesday's first race, Artemis was penalized for a port-starboard infraction, allowing the Kiwis to sail ahead.

On Monday, the umpires said they blew a penalty call against Artemis that allowed Team New Zealand to win.