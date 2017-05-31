US envoy to visit Human Rights Council in Geneva and Israel

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley will travel to Geneva next week to address the U.N. Human Rights Council, whose funding is under threat by the Trump administration. She'll then fly to Israel to meet Israeli and Palestinian leaders.

The U.S. Mission to the United Nations said Tuesday that Haley's address to the Human Rights Council on June 6 will be the first by a U.S. ambassador and will be followed by a speech at the Graduate Institute Geneva laying out the U.S. position on future involvement with the council that will address its benefits and failings.

Haley will also participate in an event highlighting Venezuela's human rights crisis, the mission said.

The mission said Haley's visit to Israel from June 7-9 will also include visits to U.N. operations in the region.