Democrats aim to keep focus on Trump's meeting with Russians

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats aren't letting President Donald Trump forget his White House meeting with top Russian diplomats, even as he tries to move past allegations of possible collusion between Moscow and his presidential campaign.

They're peppering his national security team with questions about damage they believe Trump caused by sharing top-secret intelligence with the Russians on May 10.

They're asking whether Trump's guests tried to bug the Oval Office, and what was done to ensure Russia didn't distribute the information elsewhere. They want to know if Trump consulted with government information security experts.

It's a 180 from a year ago when Trump and Republicans made Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server the centerpiece of the 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump says it was his "absolute right" to share information with Russia.