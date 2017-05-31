How 'Wonder Woman' built a world of women, onscreen and off

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Filmmaker Patty Jenkins figures that in a world of only women, there would be no phallic structures.

The "Wonder Woman" director says building a world of women onscreen and off is an aim of the film.

She helped develop the look of the Amazon island that gives rise to Wonder Woman, and hired some 120 actresses and stuntwomen to populate it.

And as the first woman to helm a major superhero movie, Jenkins is opening doors for other female filmmakers.

Jenkins says she wants the film to surpass expectations so that it sends a strong message about the viability of female protagonists and filmmakers. Early reviews indicate she may be successful — the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes currently has the film scored at 96 percent based on first reviews.