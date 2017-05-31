How 'Wonder Woman' built a world of women, onscreen and off

In this May 20, 2017 photo, Connie Nielsen, from left, director Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot, and Robin Wright pose for a portrait at the "
This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Gal Gadot in a scene from "Wonder Woman," in theaters on June 2. (Clay Enos/War
In this May 20, 2017 photo, director Patty Jenkins, standing left, Robin Wright, seated left, Gal Gadot,standing right, and Connie Niel
This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Robin Wright in a scene from "Wonder Woman," in theaters on June 2. (Alex Baile
This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Connie Neilsen and Lilly Aspell in a scene from "Wonder Woman," in theaters on
This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Gal Gadot in a scene from "Wonder Woman," in theaters on June 2. (Clay Enos/War
This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Robin Wright in a scene from "Wonder Woman," in theaters on June 2. (Alex Baile
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Filmmaker Patty Jenkins figures that in a world of only women, there would be no phallic structures.
The "Wonder Woman" director says building a world of women onscreen and off is an aim of the film.
She helped develop the look of the Amazon island that gives rise to Wonder Woman, and hired some 120 actresses and stuntwomen to populate it.
And as the first woman to helm a major superhero movie, Jenkins is opening doors for other female filmmakers.
Jenkins says she wants the film to surpass expectations so that it sends a strong message about the viability of female protagonists and filmmakers. Early reviews indicate she may be successful — the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes currently has the film scored at 96 percent based on first reviews.