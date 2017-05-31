Double departure from Chelsea as Begovic, Solanke leave

LONDON (AP) — Premier League champion Chelsea has sold backup goalkeeper Asmir Begovic to Bournemouth, while its youth-team striker Dominic Solanke will sign for Liverpool once his contract expires at Stamford Bridge.

Bournemouth said Tuesday that Begovic, a Bosnia and Herzegovina goalkeeper, will complete his move on July 1 for an undisclosed fee.

The 29-year-old Begovic said "being part of a title-winning team at Chelsea was amazing, but I felt now was the right time to move on because I want to be playing regular football."

Solanke has allowed his contract to run down at Chelsea after failing to agree to terms on a new deal. The 19-year-old striker, who spent the 2015-16 season on loan at Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem, will also move on July 1.