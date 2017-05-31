BC-APFN-US--Money & Markets Digest

Money & Markets modules for Wednesday, May 31

TODAY

Technology firm Hewlett Packard Enterprises and fashion retailer Michael Kors report their latest quarterly earnings. The National Association of Realtors releases monthly data on pending home sales.

COMPANY SPOTLIGHT

Shares in British Airways' parent company slipped Tuesday after a catastrophic IT failure stranded thousands of passengers during a long holiday weekend.

CENTERPIECE

Earnings Wrap: Taking off

Standard & Poor's 500-listed companies have reported the strongest quarter of growth in nearly six years, a sign that the profit recession of the last two years is clearly over.

STORY STOCKS

FUND FOCUS

Columbia US Govt Mortgage (AUGAX)

This fund leads its category, but Morningstar still has a "Neutral" analyst rating on it because it carries more non-agency securities than its peers and holds leveraged and relatively illiquid investments.

