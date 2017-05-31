Mexican police chief killed in Jalisco state

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Gunmen have killed a police chief in the western Mexican state of Jalisco and wounded a woman who was traveling with him.

The Jalisco state's attorney's office says that the police chief of Huejuquilla El Alto was driving in a Ford Mustang downtown late Monday night when gunmen in multiple vehicles fired on the car. The woman received only a minor wound to her hand.

The statement Tuesday said authorities are investigating the motive. It did not name the victim.

The state is home to one of Mexico's fastest growing drug cartels, the Jalisco New Generation cartel.