The Latest: Surviving victim of train attack out of hospital

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Latest on a stabbing attack on a Portland, Oregon, light rail train that left two men dead. Authorities say the suspect directed an anti-Muslim rant at two women. (all times local):

8:55 a.m.

The lone surviving victim of a triple stabbing aboard a Portland light-rail train has been released from the hospital.

Micah Fletcher suffered a neck wound Friday after coming to the defense of two young women who were verbally abused by a man before he allegedly stabbed Fletcher and two other men who died. One of the women was wearing a hijab.

Legacy Emanuel Medical Center Julie Reed spokeswoman said Tuesday that the 21-year-old man was discharged.

Fletcher is a local college student and poet.

Back in high school, he won a citywide Portland Public Schools poetry slam. In one of his poems, he spoke out against the prejudice faced by Muslims since the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

___

12:23 A.M.

The man police say fatally stabbed two other men who tried to shield young women from an anti-Muslim tirade on a Portland, Oregon, light-rail train makes his initial court appearance Tuesday and the city's mayor says he hopes the slayings will inspire "changes in the political dialogue in this country."

Jeremy Joseph Christian, 35, faces two counts of felony aggravated murder and other charges.

The attack happened Friday, the first day of Ramadan, the holiest time of the year for Muslims. Authorities say Christian started verbally abusing two young women, including one wearing a hijab. Three other men on the train intervened before police say Christian attacked them, killing two and wounding one.

President Donald Trump condemned the stabbings, writing Monday on Twitter: "The violent attacks in Portland on Friday are unacceptable. The victims were standing up to hate and intolerance. Our prayers are w/ them."

Mayor Ted Wheeler said he appreciated Trump's words but stressed the need for action. Wheeler urged organizers to cancel a "Trump Free Speech Rally" in Portland and other similar events next weekend, saying they are inappropriate and could be dangerous.