Hsieh looking to continue love affair with Paris

PARIS (AP) — Hsieh Su-wei didn't like her French Open draw. She was paired with Johanna Konta, ranked No. 8.

Hsieh is ranked 109.

"It's not really easy to play the seed in the first round: They play all the big tournaments, they are very positive, their mental is very tough, their body is big and strong," Hsieh said. "For me ... I just try to be positive."

To try and allay her nervousness, Hsieh joked with her coach that she was too anxious to play.

Then she went and lost the first set 6-1 on Tuesday.

Then a funny thing happened. Hsieh relaxed, and her game came out.

Konta faltered in the second set and barely forced a tiebreak, where Hsieh reeled off seven straight points. Emboldened, Hsieh held her nerve in the third set and beat a top-10 player for the first time in 15 attempts.

Of her turnaround, Hsieh said: "I was thinking, 'Oh my God I play so bad.' I was missing a lot of balls and of course my mental went down a little bit, so I say second set we start again, I don't think too much about the first set."

In 10 previous French Opens, the Taiwanese veteran won only one main-draw singles. Now she's done it two years in a row. She next plays Taylor Townsend of the U.S., ranked 121.

The French Open is one of Hsieh's favorite events. The former world doubles No. 1 won the Roland Garros doubles in 2014 (a year after winning the Wimbledon doubles).

She also now lives in Paris, where she met her boyfriend last year.

It's all positive.