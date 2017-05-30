Brazil's Temer tells businessmen he will remain on the job

SAO PAULO (AP) — Embattled Brazilian President Michel Temer insists he'll stay on the job until his term ends in December 2018 despite growing calls for his resignation.

He's also pledging to carry on with austerity measures and unpopular reforms.

Temer's been under increasing fire since country's top prosecutor opened investigations into him for alleged obstruction of justice and passive corruption two weeks ago. The president denies any wrongdoing and accuses a business mogul of conspiring against him.

Temer also says Brazil has been on the right track since he took over following the ouster of his predecessor, President Dilma Rousseff.

Recent polls show Temer's popularity in single digits. But was warmly applauded at the end of Tuesday's speech at the Brazil Investment Forum.