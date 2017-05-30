The Latest: Suspect in Mississippi shootings out of hospital

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — The Latest on a series of shootings in Mississippi that left eight people dead (all times local):

9:45 a.m.

A man accused of fatally shooting eight people in Mississippi has been released from a hospital.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation spokesman Warren Strain said Tuesday morning that Willie Corey Godbolt is now being held in an "undisclosed detention facility."

After being arrested Sunday morning in Brookhaven, Godbolt was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for a gunshot wound to be treated. Investigators haven't said publicly who shot Godbolt but say he was not wounded by police while being arrested.

Godbolt awaits an initial court appearance, where a judge will decide on setting bail and make sure he has a lawyer. Officials in Lincoln County Justice Court say that appearance is not yet scheduled.

___

2:40 a.m.

A Mississippi teen says his 18-year-old cousin sacrificed his life to shield him from a gunman's bullets.

Fifteen-year-old Caleb Edwards says he could feel the force of the impact as Jordan Blackwell was shot. Edwards' 11-year-old brother Austin was also fatally shot. Caleb said after his brother was shot, "I thought I was going to die."

The cousins were among eight people killed in a rampage at three different houses.

With his mother standing by his side Monday, Caleb spoke calmly as he recounted to The Associated Press how he felt the force of the impact as Blackwell was shot Sunday.

Investigators say 35-year-old Willie Corey Godbolt will be charged with one count of capital murder and seven counts of first degree murder. He could make an initial court appearance Tuesday.