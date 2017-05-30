Town that denied mosque permit to pay Islamic group $3.25M

BERNARDS TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey town will pay an Islamic group $3.25 million to settle a lawsuit over its denial of a permit to build a mosque.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced details of the settlement Tuesday, which include requiring the town to allow the mosque to be built.

The Islamic Society of Basking Ridge sued Bernards Township last year, claiming the town changed its zoning ordinances in order to deny the group's plans.

The Justice Department also sued the town, alleging it treated the group differently than it treated other religious groups.

Under the settlement, the group will be allowed to build the mosque. The town also agreed to limit the zoning restrictions placed on houses of worship.