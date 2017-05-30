Goldman under fire for buying Venezuela "hunger bonds"

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela opposition leaders are decrying Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s purchase of bonds from the government of President Nicolas Maduro.

The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that the bank has bought $2.8 billion in bonds from the state-run oil company PDVSA at a steeply discounted price.

Opposition leaders immediately accused the bank of getting in bed with a deeply unpopular administration that has been the target of two months of near-daily protests.

The president of the opposition-led Congress accused the bank of propping up a dictatorship. Julio Borges said the Goldman Sachs purchase violated the bank's own code of conduct.