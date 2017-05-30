WORLD SPORTS at 1340 GMT

TOP STORIES:

TEN--FRENCH OPEN

PARIS — Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka finally get around to playing their first-round matches at the French Open. Wawrinka wins his. Juan Martin del Potro also makes a successful return after five years away. SENT: 300 words, photos. Will be updated.

— TEN--French Open-The Latest. Real-time updates throughout the day.

SOC--CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL-ZIDANE

MADRID — Only 17 months into his first head-coaching job, Zinedine Zidane is one game away from winning his second Champions League title with Real Madrid. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 680 words, photos.

— SOC--Champions League Final-Juventus-Route — SENT.

— SOC--Champions League Final-Real Madrid-Route — SENT.

SOC--MAN CITY-FUTURE

MANCHESTER, England — Describing Pep Guardiola's failure to win a trophy as a "disappointment," Manchester City's chairman lays out the English club's plans to furnish its coach with "some of the best talent in the world" in another offseason of big spending. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 530 words, photos.

SOC--DORTMUND-COACH

DORTMUND, Germany — Borussia Dortmund fires Thomas Tuchel as coach three days after he leads the club to its first title in five years, the German Cup. SENT: 550 words, photos.

SOC--ASIAN CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

SEOUL, South Korea — Two-time winner Guangzhou Evergrande advances in the Asian Champions League playoffs on the away-goal rule, and Kawasaki Frontale reaches the quarterfinals for the first time in eight years. SENT: 160 words, photos.

SOC--ROMA-COACH

ROME — Roma announces the departure of Luciano Spalletti in an expected move that frees the coach to sign with Inter Milan. SENT: 200 words, photos.

TIGER WOODS-DUI

Players arriving for a tournament this week at Muirfield Village might notice a framed picture of Tiger Woods with a resplendent smile and bright red shirt. He's posed there with the trophy, an image that embodies the excitement he once brought to golf. A far different photo emerged on Monday, this one from the Palm Beach County jail in Florida after Woods was arrested on a DUI charge. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 880 words, photos.

OTHER STORIES:

— CYC--Tour de France-2019 — 2019 Tour de France to start in Brussels to honor Merckx. SENT: 130 words.

— TTN--China-Pingpong Coach Suspended - Chinese pingpong great suspended, ordered home from worlds. SENT: 250 words, photo.

— RGU--Australia Squad — Karmichael Hunt among 8 rookies in Wallabies squad. SENT: 330 words.

— RGU--Lancaster Park-Lions Photo Gallery — Lancaster Park, the scene of bitter memories for Lions. SENT: 480 words, photos.

— HKN--Stanley Cup — Guentzel's goal lifts Penguins by Predators 5-3 in Game 1. By Will Graves. SENT: 1050 words, photos.

— BBO--MLB Capsules — Nationals win heated match against Giants. SENT: 1960 words, photos.

