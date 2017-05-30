  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Did you know toilet paper can be flushed down the toilet?

Public information campaign poster in Taipei MRT informs passengers that toilet paper can indeed be flushed down the toilet.

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/05/30 21:35

Sign explaining that toilet paper can be flushed down the toilet. (By Taiwan News)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A poster in the Zhongshan Elementary MRT station informs passengers of the fact that toilet paper can be flushed down the toilet, as part of Taiwan's Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) public information campaign ahead of next month's "toilet paper flushing policy."

The sign reads:

"The answer to a big mystery!! Toilet paper can be flushed down the toilet, did you know that?"

About 45 percent of Taipei citizens are still not used to flushing toilet paper down the toilet despite previous public information campaigns by the EPA, according to Taipei City Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). Many still toss their used toilet paper into trash bins instead of the commode out of fear that it will clog the toilet and/or the septic system. However, EPA head Lee Ying-yuan (李應元) said that experiment results show that toilet paper degrades in water.

Beginning in June, all public toilets managed by government agencies will begin to provide dissolvable paper, including paper in the vending machines, and all the large-sized trash bins will be replaced by small-sized ones with a cover, the EPA said. There will be signs with a unified logo that promulgates “flushing used toilet paper” for display at the toilets, the EPA added.
