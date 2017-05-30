Gentiloni backs Merkel: Europe must forge its own future

MILAN (AP) — Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni says he shares German Chancellor Angela Merkel's sentiment that Europeans must take their future into their own hands.

During a press conference Tuesday with Canadian Premier Justin Trudeau, Gentiloni affirmed the importance of ties with the United States, but said: "We have fundamentally different goals which we cannot renounce, such as climate."

Gentiloni was responding to a question about German Chancellor Angela Merkel's weekend remark that "we Europeans must really take our destiny in our own hands."

The comments underline the shift in the relationship between the United States and Europe following a NATO meeting in Brussels and Group of Seven summit in Sicily with President Donald Trump.

Trudeau is in Italy to promote trade and cultural ties.