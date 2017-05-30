Why has IoT gained traction over the last six years?

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— For the non-tech savvy population, it might appear as if the term Internet of Things (IoT) popped out of nowhere in recent years, and nearly every company is advocating that its product has caught onto the latest technology trend. But why now?

IoT is not a new technology terminology, in fact, it has been around for 18 years, said Dell IoT President Andy Rhodes during the “Future Technology Trends” forum on Tuesday.

Kevin Ashton, a British man working for Procter & Gamble became the first to coin the term IoT in 1999, but the term only gained stardom in the technology industry over the last six years.

Rhodes outlined four key developments that led to the recent rise of IoT in the tech industry, the first being the decline of silicon prices that reached a point where the material could be used in various applications that was simply not possible 10 years ago because of its high retail price.

Followed by silicon designs in the right places, the emergence of wireless networks further set the path for IoT developments over the last few years, explained Rhodes.

Prior to wireless networks, most Internet-connected products required hardware Ethernet cables, but the last six years wireless installation has become ubiquitous and enabled data extraction from a wide range of devices.

Maturation of Cloud technology allowed people to lower the costs for Internet-connected applications to around 30 cents to 40 cents.

This contrasts to how network applications worked in the early 1980s, which required a server and a data rack, plus countless people working on it.

Cloud development allowed IoT to flourish, as it allowed thousands of makers to try out their products with various platforms such as Qualcomm’s Snapdragon and others.

“What scares engineers and businesses, is that all these people were innovating outside of their departments,” remarked Rhodes.

Finally, the establishment of data science in the industry and the notion of developing data science or analyzing big data, so Information Technology engineers could make use of the data.

“When we (Dell) think about IoT, we think of it really is about a bunch of sensors that gather data, and store and compute the data all because analytics is the key,” said Rhodes.

While there is no doubt that IoT will transform the physical world by forming a new form of neural network for machines, spur machine learning and machine communications, the challenge remains on how to transform and analyze data gathered from devices into useful information, said Robert Crooke, senior vice president and general manager of NVM Business at Intel.