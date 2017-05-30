Computex discusses real-time data analysis technology for IoT devices

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—A subject that reoccurred in key speakers' presentations at the Computex Keynote forum, “Future Technology Trends” on Tuesday, was transforming large quantities of data gathered from IoT device sensors into valuable information in real-time.

The value of developing a system that can quickly respond in milliseconds is crucial for applications such as self-driving cars, which permits no room for latency since a delayed response can result in a devastating car accident, said Rene Haas, the president of Intellectual Property Group at ARM.

ARM, one of the world’s largest intellectual property developers, outlined the future for overcoming the lack of communications between different car modules and components that are typically manufactured separately.

Haas proposed in-built artificial intelligence (AI) in autonomous driving cars enabling them to make decisions in real-time or inside the car could overcome latency issues of uploading large quantities of data onto a Cloud server for analyses or further processing.

He also noted growing IoT applications indicated comprehensive AI ecosystems and a big Cloud, network, or other data infrastructure would be required to support the demands for greater bandwidth.

The company is also investing largely in computer vision, so that machines could accurately analyze images.

“Current cameras are not smart,” said Haas.

Surveillance cameras are capable of aggregating large amounts of data but are not necessarily equipped with the needed tools to recognize the importance of information gathered, making it nothing more than a mere heap of unsorted images.

Several other speakers including Qualcomm President of Asia Pacific and India Jim Cathey, Dell IoT President Andy Rhodes, and Robert Crooke, senior vice president and general manager of NVM Business at Intel Corporation, also noted the value of developing real-time data analyses in IoT devices, although each offered a different solution.

For instance, Cathey believed the arrival of 5G networks could significantly increase mobile bandwidth, reduce latency, and be both an economic and social game changer because of how ubiquitous and pervasive the technology will be.

In his talk, Cathey estimated the 5G-related goods and services would be worth US$12 trillion by 2035, and could potentially create 22 million jobs worldwide, in which Taiwan could have a share of this market.

The 5G market estimation for 2035 is “equivalent to total U.S. consumer spending in 2016,” making it a significant figure, said Cathey.

Bandwidth of devices operating with 5G connectivity could reach 10 gigabyte per second (Gbps), which could enable immersive Virtual Reality of Augmented Reality content and experiences on smartphones, he added.

Projecting 5G devices download rates could potentially peak to 20 Gbps by 2035, a 4K movie can be downloaded within seconds, said Cathey.

The transformation led by 5G would result in devices designed with scalability, low latency, and connectivity that could redefine a wide range of industries, even self-driving cars' response time could be cut to 1 millisecond with larger bandwidth.

In contrast, Dell IoT Solutions Vice President Andy Rhodes proposed a very different solution where some of the data can be processed from the “edge” or the device itself before uploading information gathered onto the Cloud for further data analysis.

The company’s solutions of offering a gateway platform for IoT devices in a closed circuit ecosystem before submitting data for further analysis on the Cloud is already being used by Taiwan smart surveillance service provider Gorilla, Philips health solutions in China, and IMS Evolve that targets food retailers temperature management for refrigerated products.

Rhodes argued in his presentation that 5G connection might not be enough to compensate the long period it took to process large volumes of data on the Cloud, and was unrealistic in everyday scenarios.

The higher video resolutions from high definition to 4K, 8K, or potentially even 16K in the future also indicated bandwidth would often lag behind video data size, he added.

Cybersecurity risks of mitigating information from one data point to the other also presented certain challenges for IoT solutions that are solely depending on Cloud computing.

Concluding his presentation, Rhodes drew an analogy between Dell’s solution of computing from the “edge” as an octopus that has independent brains for each of its tentacles, similar to IoT devices possessing mini-processors capable of sorting data gathered first, before uploading to the octopus’s brain (or the Cloud) to analyze and decide the course of action to take.