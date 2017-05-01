Taiwan’s Red Hippo Band looks for success on Roman streets

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s Red Hippo Band (紅河馬) is looking for success by performing free of charge on the streets of Rome for ten days, reports said Tuesday.

The three-man band, which consists of violinist Ken Hsu (許茗鈜), keyboardist Sma Wei (魏一傑) and percussionist Rus Ho (何強), sees street performances as a failsafe way of making new international friends and establishing far-ranging contacts.

The biggest problem, according to Wei, was to adapt their music to the audiences, which kept changing as new groups appeared and walked by them or stopped to enjoy the music.

When they saw young people around, they would start playing rock or dance tunes, but when they noticed groups of Asian tourists, they would turn to Chinese-language popular classics.

Ho said another challenge was the preponderance of street artists in the Italian capital, and the efforts of the police to intervene. The Red Hippo drummer said many of the artists would cooperate and tell each other which sights were the most effective to perform at.

Once, when they performed at the famous fountain on the Piazza Navona, a young blonde woman came up and performed a dance to their music, Hsu said.

The three musicians also often explained to onlookers that they came from Taiwan and what kind of a country it is. In Taipei, all three men hold regular jobs in IT, design and at the Academia Sinica, as music is a difficult sector to make a living in, reports said.