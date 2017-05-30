Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, May 30, 2017

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm or two;33;25;A morning t-storm;31;25;WSW;11;79%;78%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;43;30;Sunny and very warm;39;29;WNW;18;48%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;30;15;Sunny, breezy, nice;27;16;W;27;42%;3%;9

Algiers, Algeria;A couple of showers;20;17;A morning shower;23;17;E;13;67%;46%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A t-storm in spots;20;13;Partly sunny;19;8;NNW;17;59%;0%;6

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;14;6;Mostly cloudy;18;8;S;9;57%;1%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;33;20;Plenty of sunshine;35;23;SE;16;22%;0%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Rain;12;5;Warmer with a shower;23;10;SW;31;38%;42%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Rain and drizzle;18;13;An afternoon shower;18;10;SSW;19;76%;44%;1

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;26;15;Sunny and pleasant;27;17;SSW;11;52%;1%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Spotty p.m. showers;17;12;A couple of showers;17;10;SSW;10;82%;66%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;43;25;Sunny and not as hot;38;20;NW;28;16%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Spotty showers;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;S;8;66%;66%;8

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;30;21;Partly sunny, nice;31;21;WSW;19;59%;30%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm or two;31;26;Showers and t-storms;31;26;S;11;83%;87%;7

Barcelona, Spain;A t-storm in spots;23;17;Sunshine, pleasant;24;17;S;14;57%;15%;7

Beijing, China;Showers around;25;16;Warmer with clouds;33;19;NNE;12;45%;27%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;28;14;Mostly sunny;30;19;W;10;45%;16%;7

Berlin, Germany;Severe thunderstorms;35;15;Sunshine and cooler;23;9;WNW;20;53%;25%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;18;10;Cloudy with a shower;18;10;SE;10;76%;56%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Increasing clouds;27;17;Turning cloudy;28;17;WNW;11;54%;3%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, warm;32;18;Showers and t-storms;29;17;NW;17;55%;76%;6

Brussels, Belgium;A t-storm, cooler;22;12;Partly sunny;22;10;NE;8;64%;26%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;27;14;A t-storm in spots;29;17;W;9;58%;64%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;29;15;Partly sunny, warm;30;16;NW;11;44%;55%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny;16;8;Partly sunny;15;7;NE;11;68%;0%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny, nice;30;17;A shower;30;17;SSW;8;37%;78%;4

Busan, South Korea;Inc. clouds;29;19;Mostly cloudy;25;19;WSW;14;61%;20%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Increasing clouds;34;23;Sunny and very warm;37;20;NE;14;17%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy and warm;25;11;Partly sunny;20;10;SSE;9;67%;1%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;27;22;Partial sunshine;27;21;E;6;58%;14%;11

Chennai, India;Hot with clearing;41;30;Clouds and sun, warm;40;30;S;15;44%;16%;11

Chicago, United States;A p.m. t-storm;21;12;Mostly sunny;20;12;WSW;16;50%;7%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy, downpours;31;27;Cloudy with showers;30;26;SW;14;81%;98%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;20;11;Spotty showers;16;9;WNW;29;68%;61%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;30;24;Cloudy;28;23;NNW;20;73%;10%;7

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;32;21;Partly sunny;32;23;SE;12;53%;29%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, nice;30;23;A shower in spots;31;24;SSE;19;70%;66%;6

Delhi, India;Warmer with sunshine;38;27;A p.m. t-storm;39;27;ESE;14;44%;73%;11

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;24;10;A p.m. t-shower;28;11;SW;11;33%;58%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Tropical cyclone;30;25;A t-storm or two;35;27;SSE;11;77%;93%;4

Dili, East Timor;Variable cloudiness;35;23;Partly sunny, nice;32;23;SSE;11;59%;44%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;18;7;Mostly cloudy;17;12;SSE;21;75%;20%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny, cooler;26;15;Sunshine and nice;28;16;N;12;26%;4%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;25;18;Mostly sunny, nice;23;19;ENE;21;78%;1%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;33;26;A stray thunderstorm;36;28;SSE;11;71%;56%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Spotty showers;20;8;A passing shower;21;7;NE;8;60%;60%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;E;12;56%;55%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Variable cloudiness;14;7;A shower or two;15;4;NW;16;76%;66%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A couple of t-storms;33;25;SSW;10;78%;77%;9

Hong Kong, China;Low clouds;31;24;Showers around;31;26;SSW;9;77%;80%;10

Honolulu, United States;Showers around;31;23;A brief shower;30;23;ENE;24;57%;60%;11

Hyderabad, India;Thickening clouds;37;25;Nice with sunshine;36;25;WSW;12;45%;7%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;39;23;A strong t-storm;32;22;N;25;65%;41%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Showers, not as warm;18;15;Warmer;25;18;SW;13;64%;71%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;32;25;Heavy thunderstorms;32;25;S;8;80%;85%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, summerlike;41;29;Sunny and very warm;38;29;NNW;15;45%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;16;3;Plenty of sunshine;18;3;SSW;11;53%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine;33;12;Sunny and pleasant;29;10;NNW;13;15%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;34;28;Sunny and very warm;36;28;SSE;11;63%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray thunderstorm;24;17;A t-storm or two;27;17;S;8;79%;80%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;41;29;A t-storm around;42;30;S;14;25%;45%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;27;14;A shower or t-storm;29;13;WNW;12;48%;73%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;E;23;62%;44%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny, nice;31;22;Partly sunny;33;23;WNW;6;59%;33%;7

Kolkata, India;Showers and t-storms;34;26;A p.m. t-storm;37;29;S;14;69%;80%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain and a t-storm;32;25;Heavy p.m. t-storms;31;24;ESE;7;83%;75%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Rain and snow shower;9;-2;An afternoon shower;12;-2;NNW;15;35%;40%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A thunderstorm;32;24;A t-storm or two;32;25;SW;11;72%;71%;8

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;21;18;Low clouds breaking;21;17;S;10;69%;14%;2

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;24;15;Mostly sunny;26;15;N;15;66%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sunshine;20;11;Partly sunny;20;11;SSE;8;65%;31%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds breaking;24;15;Low clouds breaking;22;15;SSE;9;71%;27%;7

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;29;23;Plenty of sun;31;23;SSE;10;66%;7%;6

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;28;17;A t-storm in spots;30;19;NNE;6;41%;64%;8

Male, Maldives;A t-storm or two;30;28;Periods of rain;30;28;WSW;29;75%;91%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Spotty showers;30;25;Spotty showers;30;25;ENE;6;74%;86%;4

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;32;26;A p.m. t-storm;35;27;S;10;64%;76%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Rain and drizzle;13;5;Partial sunshine;13;8;SW;15;64%;24%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Some sun, a t-storm;23;16;Showers and t-storms;21;14;NE;10;74%;87%;9

Miami, United States;A morning t-storm;32;27;A shower in the a.m.;31;27;ESE;16;64%;84%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;24;9;Clouds and sun;23;10;WNW;19;71%;29%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clearing;32;26;A couple of showers;32;26;SSW;21;68%;87%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;15;7;More clouds than sun;14;8;ESE;12;70%;66%;2

Montreal, Canada;Thunderstorms;20;13;Spotty showers;21;11;SW;10;69%;77%;7

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, cooler;16;7;Spotty showers;19;12;WSW;14;67%;84%;4

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;33;29;A shower;34;28;S;21;72%;80%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;24;14;A shower in places;24;12;S;10;66%;56%;7

New York, United States;Cloudy;18;14;Warmer;24;16;WSW;11;72%;66%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, nice;27;15;Mostly sunny, nice;28;16;W;18;45%;3%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;A shower or two;24;5;Rain and drizzle;14;11;S;28;74%;66%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouding up;30;18;A p.m. t-storm;28;18;S;7;54%;84%;7

Oslo, Norway;A few showers;18;11;Spotty showers;18;4;NNE;10;55%;63%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Spotty showers;23;10;Spotty showers;22;8;WSW;21;71%;78%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly cloudy;29;27;Spotty showers;29;26;ESE;22;82%;84%;5

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;24;Couple of t-storms;31;24;ENE;8;83%;84%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy p.m. showers;30;24;Rain tapering off;29;24;ENE;12;80%;95%;8

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;23;12;Partly sunny;24;14;NNE;7;58%;16%;6

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;25;11;Turning sunny, nice;24;9;ENE;11;61%;0%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Heavy p.m. t-storms;33;25;Heavy p.m. t-storms;32;25;SSW;8;79%;74%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A thunderstorm;30;25;A t-storm around;30;25;NNE;8;74%;55%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;34;23;A t-storm in spots;33;23;SE;8;53%;47%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;A p.m. t-storm;31;16;A shower or t-storm;26;12;NNW;12;51%;57%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Spotty showers;28;17;A morning shower;30;16;NNW;11;51%;59%;6

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;23;9;Spotty showers;22;10;SW;14;59%;88%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;24;14;Sunshine and nice;26;17;SW;12;65%;4%;9

Recife, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;24;A couple of showers;28;24;SSE;9;79%;92%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;10;7;A morning shower;12;8;E;16;60%;88%;4

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;20;13;A shower or two;20;9;WNW;20;67%;82%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clouds and sun;25;18;Mostly sunny, nice;26;19;NE;8;76%;4%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;41;28;Sunny and very warm;42;26;N;22;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny and pleasant;28;13;Sunny and nice;28;13;WNW;10;40%;1%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sunshine;15;8;Rain and drizzle;14;7;W;17;88%;89%;2

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;18;13;Clouds and sunshine;19;13;W;24;68%;26%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;25;18;A shower or t-storm;26;18;S;8;75%;81%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or t-storm;30;25;A shower or two;30;25;E;16;74%;79%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;25;19;A t-storm in spots;25;19;NW;8;93%;74%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun;28;19;Sunny and beautiful;31;14;ENE;18;18%;0%;16

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;16;2;Plenty of sun;19;2;ENE;3;42%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A t-storm in spots;29;23;N;10;77%;69%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;24;13;Mostly sunny;27;13;NNW;11;64%;25%;8

Seattle, United States;Showers around;16;11;Warmer;20;13;SW;9;67%;73%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Turning cloudy;30;19;A p.m. t-storm;30;18;SW;8;54%;73%;8

Shanghai, China;Warm with some sun;31;24;Rain and drizzle;31;24;S;10;70%;74%;9

Singapore, Singapore;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;28;Heavy thunderstorms;30;28;SE;7;84%;92%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Pleasant and warmer;27;12;Mostly sunny, warm;28;14;W;11;51%;14%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;30;25;A shower or two;29;24;ENE;18;75%;74%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Cooler with showers;14;10;Showery;15;5;S;10;77%;93%;2

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;18;11;Showers around;17;10;SW;25;55%;80%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A little p.m. rain;32;25;Cloudy and very warm;33;25;NW;16;68%;44%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouding up;16;10;A few showers;14;7;NW;19;79%;72%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;28;14;Sunny and nice;29;16;NNE;11;30%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;25;14;Increasing clouds;25;13;NNW;21;56%;26%;7

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;35;21;Sunny and very warm;35;22;NNE;13;12%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Nice with sunshine;28;19;Sunny and pleasant;29;18;NNE;17;34%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine, pleasant;28;14;Mostly sunny;29;15;ESE;8;41%;5%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Increasing clouds;29;21;High clouds, humid;28;20;S;23;64%;54%;7

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;19;11;A shower in the a.m.;18;9;WNW;21;71%;57%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Windy this afternoon;26;19;Mostly sunny;27;20;E;28;59%;1%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny;29;17;Partly sunny;29;18;SSE;19;48%;2%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun, warm;26;7;Sunny and pleasant;25;10;ENE;13;22%;0%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;18;11;A morning shower;19;12;ESE;8;65%;77%;4

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, warm;31;19;Showers and t-storms;28;16;N;12;58%;76%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm or two;32;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;26;WSW;7;73%;87%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clearing;23;12;Clouds and sun;20;11;W;19;70%;44%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, warm;27;18;Sunshine and breezy;24;10;W;24;61%;29%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Turning cloudy;14;10;Partly sunny;14;9;SSE;13;86%;64%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;29;26;Heavy a.m. t-storms;31;25;SSW;10;80%;87%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, warm;31;13;Partly sunny;27;10;NE;7;24%;26%;9

