Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, May 30, 2017

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm or two;91;77;A morning t-storm;87;77;WSW;7;79%;78%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;109;85;Sunny and very warm;102;84;WNW;11;48%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;86;59;Sunny, breezy, nice;81;60;W;17;42%;3%;9

Algiers, Algeria;A couple of showers;68;62;A morning shower;73;63;E;8;67%;46%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A t-storm in spots;67;56;Partly sunny;67;46;NNW;10;59%;0%;6

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;57;43;Mostly cloudy;64;47;S;5;57%;1%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;92;68;Plenty of sunshine;95;73;SE;10;22%;0%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Rain;54;41;Warmer with a shower;74;51;SW;19;38%;42%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Rain and drizzle;65;55;An afternoon shower;65;49;SSW;12;76%;44%;1

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;79;60;Sunny and pleasant;81;62;SSW;7;52%;1%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Spotty p.m. showers;63;54;A couple of showers;63;50;SSW;6;82%;66%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;109;77;Sunny and not as hot;101;69;NW;17;16%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Spotty showers;91;76;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;S;5;66%;66%;8

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;87;69;Partly sunny, nice;87;69;WSW;12;59%;30%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm or two;87;79;Showers and t-storms;88;80;S;7;83%;87%;7

Barcelona, Spain;A t-storm in spots;73;63;Sunshine, pleasant;75;63;S;9;57%;15%;7

Beijing, China;Showers around;77;61;Warmer with clouds;91;66;NNE;8;45%;27%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;82;57;Mostly sunny;85;65;W;6;45%;16%;7

Berlin, Germany;Severe thunderstorms;95;60;Sunshine and cooler;73;49;WNW;13;53%;25%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;65;50;Cloudy with a shower;65;50;SE;6;76%;56%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Increasing clouds;81;62;Turning cloudy;82;62;WNW;7;54%;3%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, warm;90;65;Showers and t-storms;84;62;NW;11;55%;76%;6

Brussels, Belgium;A t-storm, cooler;72;54;Partly sunny;71;51;NE;5;64%;26%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;81;58;A t-storm in spots;85;63;W;5;58%;64%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;84;60;Partly sunny, warm;87;61;NW;7;44%;55%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny;61;46;Partly sunny;58;44;NE;7;68%;0%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny, nice;85;63;A shower;87;63;SSW;5;37%;78%;4

Busan, South Korea;Inc. clouds;85;66;Mostly cloudy;78;65;WSW;9;61%;20%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Increasing clouds;93;73;Sunny and very warm;98;68;NE;9;17%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Cloudy and warm;77;52;Partly sunny;68;51;SSE;6;67%;1%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;81;71;Partial sunshine;81;70;E;4;58%;14%;11

Chennai, India;Hot with clearing;106;86;Clouds and sun, warm;105;86;S;9;44%;16%;11

Chicago, United States;A p.m. t-storm;70;53;Mostly sunny;69;54;WSW;10;50%;7%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy, downpours;87;80;Cloudy with showers;85;80;SW;9;81%;98%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;68;53;Spotty showers;61;49;WNW;18;68%;61%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;86;75;Cloudy;83;74;NNW;12;73%;10%;7

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;89;69;Partly sunny;90;73;SE;7;53%;29%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, nice;86;73;A shower in spots;87;75;SSE;12;70%;66%;6

Delhi, India;Warmer with sunshine;100;81;A p.m. t-storm;103;81;ESE;9;44%;73%;11

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;75;49;A p.m. t-shower;82;52;SW;7;33%;58%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Tropical cyclone;87;77;A t-storm or two;94;81;SSE;7;77%;93%;4

Dili, East Timor;Variable cloudiness;95;74;Partly sunny, nice;90;73;SSE;7;59%;44%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;64;44;Mostly cloudy;63;53;SSE;13;75%;20%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny, cooler;79;59;Sunshine and nice;83;60;N;8;26%;4%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;77;65;Mostly sunny, nice;73;66;ENE;13;78%;1%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;92;79;A stray thunderstorm;96;83;SSE;7;71%;56%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Spotty showers;68;47;A passing shower;70;44;NE;5;60%;60%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;90;75;A t-storm in spots;90;75;E;7;56%;55%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Variable cloudiness;56;45;A shower or two;59;39;NW;10;76%;66%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;87;77;A couple of t-storms;92;77;SSW;6;78%;77%;9

Hong Kong, China;Low clouds;87;76;Showers around;88;79;SSW;6;77%;80%;10

Honolulu, United States;Showers around;87;73;A brief shower;86;73;ENE;15;57%;60%;11

Hyderabad, India;Thickening clouds;99;77;Nice with sunshine;97;78;WSW;8;45%;7%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;102;74;A strong t-storm;89;72;N;16;65%;41%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Showers, not as warm;65;59;Warmer;76;64;SW;8;64%;71%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;90;77;Heavy thunderstorms;90;77;S;5;80%;85%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, summerlike;106;84;Sunny and very warm;100;85;NNW;10;45%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;61;37;Plenty of sunshine;65;38;SSW;7;53%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine;91;54;Sunny and pleasant;83;49;NNW;8;15%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;94;83;Sunny and very warm;96;82;SSE;7;63%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray thunderstorm;75;62;A t-storm or two;80;62;S;5;79%;80%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;106;85;A t-storm around;108;86;S;9;25%;45%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;81;57;A shower or t-storm;83;55;WNW;7;48%;73%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;89;79;A t-storm in spots;90;79;E;14;62%;44%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny, nice;89;72;Partly sunny;91;74;WNW;4;59%;33%;7

Kolkata, India;Showers and t-storms;94;79;A p.m. t-storm;98;84;S;9;69%;80%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain and a t-storm;90;76;Heavy p.m. t-storms;89;75;ESE;5;83%;75%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Rain and snow shower;49;28;An afternoon shower;54;28;NNW;9;35%;40%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A thunderstorm;90;76;A t-storm or two;89;78;SW;7;72%;71%;8

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;70;64;Low clouds breaking;70;63;S;6;69%;14%;2

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;76;60;Mostly sunny;78;59;N;9;66%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sunshine;68;52;Partly sunny;68;52;SSE;5;65%;31%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds breaking;75;59;Low clouds breaking;71;59;SSE;6;71%;27%;7

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;84;73;Plenty of sun;87;73;SSE;6;66%;7%;6

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;83;63;A t-storm in spots;86;66;NNE;4;41%;64%;8

Male, Maldives;A t-storm or two;86;82;Periods of rain;86;82;WSW;18;75%;91%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Spotty showers;87;76;Spotty showers;86;77;ENE;4;74%;86%;4

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;90;79;A p.m. t-storm;95;80;S;6;64%;76%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Rain and drizzle;55;41;Partial sunshine;56;47;SW;9;64%;24%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Some sun, a t-storm;73;60;Showers and t-storms;69;57;NE;6;74%;87%;9

Miami, United States;A morning t-storm;90;81;A shower in the a.m.;89;81;ESE;10;64%;84%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;75;49;Clouds and sun;73;50;WNW;12;71%;29%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clearing;89;79;A couple of showers;89;79;SSW;13;68%;87%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;59;44;More clouds than sun;58;46;ESE;7;70%;66%;2

Montreal, Canada;Thunderstorms;68;55;Spotty showers;69;51;SW;6;69%;77%;7

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, cooler;61;44;Spotty showers;66;53;WSW;9;67%;84%;4

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;92;85;A shower;93;82;S;13;72%;80%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;76;57;A shower in places;75;54;S;6;66%;56%;7

New York, United States;Cloudy;64;57;Warmer;76;61;WSW;7;72%;66%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, nice;81;60;Mostly sunny, nice;82;61;W;11;45%;3%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;A shower or two;75;42;Rain and drizzle;58;52;S;17;74%;66%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouding up;86;65;A p.m. t-storm;82;64;S;4;54%;84%;7

Oslo, Norway;A few showers;64;51;Spotty showers;65;40;NNE;6;55%;63%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Spotty showers;73;50;Spotty showers;71;47;WSW;13;71%;78%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly cloudy;85;80;Spotty showers;84;79;ESE;14;82%;84%;5

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;87;76;Couple of t-storms;88;75;ENE;5;83%;84%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy p.m. showers;87;75;Rain tapering off;85;75;ENE;8;80%;95%;8

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;74;54;Partly sunny;76;57;NNE;4;58%;16%;6

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;77;51;Turning sunny, nice;76;48;ENE;7;61%;0%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Heavy p.m. t-storms;92;77;Heavy p.m. t-storms;90;77;SSW;5;79%;74%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A thunderstorm;86;77;A t-storm around;86;77;NNE;5;74%;55%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;93;74;A t-storm in spots;92;73;SE;5;53%;47%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;A p.m. t-storm;88;61;A shower or t-storm;78;54;NNW;8;51%;57%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Spotty showers;82;62;A morning shower;86;60;NNW;7;51%;59%;6

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;73;49;Spotty showers;72;50;SW;9;59%;88%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;76;58;Sunshine and nice;79;62;SW;7;65%;4%;9

Recife, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;75;A couple of showers;83;75;SSE;5;79%;92%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;50;44;A morning shower;53;46;E;10;60%;88%;4

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;67;56;A shower or two;68;48;WNW;12;67%;82%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clouds and sun;78;65;Mostly sunny, nice;79;67;NE;5;76%;4%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;106;82;Sunny and very warm;108;80;N;14;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny and pleasant;83;56;Sunny and nice;82;55;WNW;6;40%;1%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sunshine;60;47;Rain and drizzle;56;44;W;10;88%;89%;2

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;64;56;Clouds and sunshine;66;56;W;15;68%;26%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;78;64;A shower or t-storm;79;65;S;5;75%;81%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or t-storm;85;78;A shower or two;85;78;E;10;74%;79%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;77;65;A t-storm in spots;76;66;NW;5;93%;74%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun;82;66;Sunny and beautiful;88;57;ENE;11;18%;0%;16

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;62;36;Plenty of sun;66;36;ENE;2;42%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;85;73;A t-storm in spots;85;73;N;6;77%;69%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;75;55;Mostly sunny;80;56;NNW;7;64%;25%;8

Seattle, United States;Showers around;61;52;Warmer;68;55;SW;6;67%;73%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Turning cloudy;87;66;A p.m. t-storm;85;65;SW;5;54%;73%;8

Shanghai, China;Warm with some sun;88;75;Rain and drizzle;88;75;S;6;70%;74%;9

Singapore, Singapore;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;82;Heavy thunderstorms;86;82;SE;4;84%;92%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Pleasant and warmer;80;54;Mostly sunny, warm;82;58;W;7;51%;14%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;86;78;A shower or two;84;75;ENE;11;75%;74%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Cooler with showers;57;50;Showery;59;41;S;6;77%;93%;2

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;65;52;Showers around;62;51;SW;16;55%;80%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A little p.m. rain;90;77;Cloudy and very warm;91;76;NW;10;68%;44%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouding up;61;49;A few showers;57;45;NW;12;79%;72%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;83;57;Sunny and nice;85;61;NNE;7;30%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;77;57;Increasing clouds;77;55;NNW;13;56%;26%;7

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;96;70;Sunny and very warm;95;71;NNE;8;12%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Nice with sunshine;82;67;Sunny and pleasant;84;65;NNE;10;34%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine, pleasant;82;57;Mostly sunny;84;60;ESE;5;41%;5%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Increasing clouds;84;70;High clouds, humid;83;67;S;15;64%;54%;7

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;67;52;A shower in the a.m.;65;49;WNW;13;71%;57%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Windy this afternoon;79;66;Mostly sunny;81;68;E;18;59%;1%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny;84;63;Partly sunny;84;65;SSE;12;48%;2%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun, warm;79;45;Sunny and pleasant;78;50;ENE;8;22%;0%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;64;53;A morning shower;66;54;ESE;5;65%;77%;4

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, warm;88;67;Showers and t-storms;82;60;N;7;58%;76%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm or two;90;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;78;WSW;4;73%;87%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clearing;74;54;Clouds and sun;69;51;W;12;70%;44%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, warm;80;64;Sunshine and breezy;74;50;W;15;61%;29%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Turning cloudy;58;51;Partly sunny;56;48;SSE;8;86%;64%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;85;78;Heavy a.m. t-storms;88;77;SSW;6;80%;87%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, warm;89;55;Partly sunny;80;51;NE;4;24%;26%;9

