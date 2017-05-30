Norwegian troops complete NATO deployment in Lithuania

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuanian defense officials say the arrival of 200 troops and 60 combat vehicles from Norway has completed a multinational NATO unit of more than 1,000 soldiers in the Baltic nation neighboring Russia.

Defense Minister Raimundas Karoblis says the deployment "signals that an attack on one NATO member is an attack on all."

At last year's NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland, the 28-member alliance decided to deploy forces in the countries bordering Russia and Belarus. The Baltic countries and Poland fear that after Russia's military involvement in Georgia and Ukraine, other former Soviet republics could be next.

The Norwegians on Tuesday joined NATO's enhanced Forward Presence Battalion Battlegroup that also includes German, Belgian and Dutch troops with tanks and armored vehicles.