Man City chairman says Aguero won't leave, hopes Toure stays

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak says Sergio Aguero will not be leaving in the offseason and wants Yaya Toure to "continue his journey with us" as the club prepares for another summer of heavy spending.

In his annual end-of-season review, Al-Mubarak said in an in-house interview that City was "truly going in a direction that is positive" under Pep Guardiola despite acknowledging his "disappointment" that the team failed to win a trophy this season.

He said City will "go and get some of the best talent in the world" this offseason and that Aguero, whose starting place is under pressure from Gabriel Jesus, will be at the club next season.

Toure will be out of contract next month after seven years at City.