UN aid chief in Yemen warns of cholera rise without more aid

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — A senior United Nations official says treatable diseases like cholera could ravage Yemen this year without an increase in aid and an end to the two-year-old civil war.

Jamie McGoldrick, the U.N. humanitarian chief in Yemen, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that poverty and disease are visibly spreading amid the havoc of war.

McGoldrick spoke in the Jordanian capital of Amman after a recent trip to Yemen. He says that people in Yemen are "dying unnecessary, preventable deaths in quiet corners of villages."

He says the U.N.'s $2 billion Yemen aid program for 2017 is less than 20 percent funded. He says the runaway poverty and continued fighting ensures the worse is yet to come.

McGoldrick says that "it's going to be a very sad year for Yemen."