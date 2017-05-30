  1. Home
  2. World

Borussia Dortmund sacks Thomas Tuchel as coach

By  Associated Press
2017/05/30 19:30

FILE - In this May 27, 2017 file photo Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel arrives for the German soccer cup final match between Boruss

FILE - In this April 12, 2017 file photo Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel waits for the beginning of during the Champions League qua

FILE - In this April 10, 2017 file photo Dortmund's head coach Thomas Tuchel listens to the media during a press conference prior the C

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund has sacked Thomas Tuchel as coach three days after he led the club to its first title in five years.

The club has issued a statement to say the 43-year-old Tuchel was leaving with immediate effect, one year before his contract was due to expire in 2018.

Tuchel's last game in charge was the 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the German Cup final on Saturday.

Tuchel, who had a contract to 2018, had fallen out with club bosses over the course of an inconsistent season.