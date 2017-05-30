After Everest bodies return, climbers ask if risk acceptable

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — The Indian man wept as a helicopter landed in Kathmandu carrying the body of his brother — one of hundreds of climbers who have died while attempting to climb Mount Everest.

The body had been left on the mountain for a year until last week, when a team of Sherpa climbers managed to recover it along with two others.

But the high-risk expedition has sparked heated debate in the mountaineering community about the morality of risking more lives to retrieve bodies from one of the most unforgiving places on Earth.

An official with the Indian state of West Bengal acknowledged it was a dangerous operation. But Sayeed Ahmed Baba said the state had to fund the effort because "we had to do it for the families."